The Election aftermath in both Trinidad and Tobago. The Tobago House of Assembly Elections and Local Government Bye-Elections. Take a look at all our segments recorded at Mt Irvine Bay Resort. 

Morning Edition: 26th January, 2021

Crime Wrap

The TTPS swoops down on popular Port of Spain Nightclub and charge 96 attendees including people from upscale areas...

Tobago Votes

The sun has set on the 2021 Tobago House of Assembly elections and tonight the EBC is debunking the notion of any discrepancies in the process.