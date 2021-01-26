Morning Edition: 26th January, 2021

The Election aftermath in both Trinidad and Tobago. The Tobago House of Assembly Elections and Local Government Bye-Elections. Take a look at all our segments recorded at Mt Irvine Bay Resort.
The voters have spoken, and it appears to a deadlock, in the Tobago House of Assembly Elections.
The TTPS swoops down on popular Port of Spain Nightclub and charge 96 attendees including people from upscale areas...
It was smooth voting in Arima and Cunupia, where the PNM's Dr. Juliet Bernard and Rasheed Ali, went up against the UNC's Sheldon Garcia and Richard Sukdeo.
The sun has set on the 2021 Tobago House of Assembly elections and tonight the EBC is debunking the notion of any discrepancies in the process.
