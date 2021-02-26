Our next two guests were here just over one month ago when government announced a return to the open market for the Point-A-Pierre refinery. It was during that interview they signalled a possibility of the Confederation of Regional Chambers putting in a bid and now, with yet another rejection of Patriotic by the government... it seems like the Chambers are moving ahead with the idea. What makes the Confederation of Regional Chambers confident they can raise the required capital and receive the government's approval ?
We were joined by Anil Ramjit President of the Gasparillo Chamber of Commerce and Kiran Singh President of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce.
For some, today is just another day and for others, it carries a bit more significance. Fifty one years ago, a mass demonstration took place throughout the streets.. the movement known today as 'Black Power Movement' or the ' 1970 Revolution '. The historic moment brought together citizens from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds, calling for change in the quality of their daily lives. This was lead by the National Joint Action Committee and the man behind it all now deceased, of Chief Servant Makandal Daaga. NJAC is calling for reflection as observe the events of fifty one years ago under the theme ' A New Vision; A New Reality', we were joined by Servant President NJAC Embau Moheni.
As the saying goes, you can find a Trini anywhere. Come tonight when the episode premieres, Arthur Joseph who now lives in Southern California will be a contestant in the American game show 'Wheel of Fortune'. Arthur is a vacation planner for a cruise line, where he is pursuing opportunities Hollywood. Arthur will be spinning the Wheel and solving puzzles to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations and cash prizes as part of "Island Hopping" week. How did this all come together? Mr. Joseph joined us to give some further insight.
That was a bit of the introduction from episode two of the 'Burdie and Barney' podcast, just before they introduced their guest former for the second episode former National coach Stephen Hart. The witty and informative football show can be accessed via YouTube, We're joined by the two hosts Lasana Liburd - Editor Wired868 and Wayne Sheppard - National Men U15 Asst. Coach.