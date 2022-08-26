We are joined this morning by the Head of the Animal  Cruelty Investigation and Rescue Team after  a dog said to be a mix between an American Bully and an American Bulldog entered a house, where it chased a child into a bedroom and mauled to death 11-year-old Rachel Bagwandeen.

According to the Express not even an attempt by responders, including the child's own mother, could tear the animal away from its attack. 

We are now joined by the President and Vice President of the Police Association, Asp Gideon Dickson and Asp Ishmael Pitt respectively to discuss crime and more specifically BANDITS dressed in Police uniform.  Something that is a major concern to both citizens and the police service.

our Patriotic History Month observances continue here on the Morning Edition and it is in partnership with NALIS. With Independence Day just five days away we are joined by Retired Professor of History Brinsley Samaroo, to get his perspective on our sixtieth anniversary of independence.

Professor Samaroo is also a former politician and as well as an author....his most recent book is a biography of Adrian Cola Rienzi, Trade Union Leader.

Let's now talks about food and the local Agri Expo. According to our guest Sandra Maharajh this is like a spin off of the UWI Tech Agri Expo which she used to co-ordinate for the Faculty of Food and Agriculture. It was the largest Agri Expo in the Caribbean and was conducted  for about 4 consecutive years. It came to a halt with the Covid-19 lock down. Miss Maharajh decided to do the expo on a smaller scale and honour the Agripreneurs for Independence Day.

She has about 70 clients ranging from Ornamental plants, teas, mushroom, Coffee, Chocolate products - both edible and cosmetic, breads and cakes, hydroponics etc. 

We are joined by Akinola Sennon- Executive Director at the Deltones Institute of Steel Drums and Music to tell us about an upcoming fundraising event and concert that's happening on Independence Day.

The fundraiser is to assist with the operations and outreach programmes by the institute which has been in existence for the past 62 years. What exactly can people expect at the fundraising event from 11 am on August 31st ? Our guest is here to tell us more.

This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with an image captioned, "Off shore east coast Trinidad",  from Mohammed. 

NO PARKING ALONG INDPENDENCE PARADE ROUTE

After a two-year hiatus, the Independence Day parade will be back in full force, and members of the public can expect a spectacular showing. This from the TTPS, which is also advising members of the public coming into the capital city, that their cars will be wrecked if they park along the parade route.

REHABILITATION FROM TRAUMA

The Children's Authority is tasked with treating with trauma in children.

According to the entity, if left unresolved, this can lead to serious future problems. The Authority is seeking to bring more awareness to the importance of rehabilitation and breaking the cycle of trauma.

BAR RAISING FOR ANNALISE 2

Over to a teenager who is hoping to become T&T's second athlete to qualify for the Olympics in Gymnastics. Annalise Newman-Achee, who had a difficult time at the Commonwealth Games has found new inspiration through her family in T&T. They've created a local melody featuring the steel pan to compliment her artistic routine. She gave us a tease.

CRBC EXPRESSES RECESSION CONCERNS

In anticipation of the government's upcoming fiscal plan, the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers is calling for further incentives for the SME sector.

The CRBC is also concerned that if measures aren't taken to reduce inflation, it would spell trouble for the economy.

SKEWERS ROBBED

Yet another robbery in Tobago, this time on Wednesday at the Skewers Middle Eastern Grill in Argyle Tobago. The establishment was robbed by a lone gunman.