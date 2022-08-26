We are joined this morning by the Head of the Animal Cruelty Investigation and Rescue Team after a dog said to be a mix between an American Bully and an American Bulldog entered a house, where it chased a child into a bedroom and mauled to death 11-year-old Rachel Bagwandeen.
According to the Express not even an attempt by responders, including the child's own mother, could tear the animal away from its attack.
We are now joined by the President and Vice President of the Police Association, Asp Gideon Dickson and Asp Ishmael Pitt respectively to discuss crime and more specifically BANDITS dressed in Police uniform. Something that is a major concern to both citizens and the police service.
our Patriotic History Month observances continue here on the Morning Edition and it is in partnership with NALIS. With Independence Day just five days away we are joined by Retired Professor of History Brinsley Samaroo, to get his perspective on our sixtieth anniversary of independence.
Professor Samaroo is also a former politician and as well as an author....his most recent book is a biography of Adrian Cola Rienzi, Trade Union Leader.
Let's now talks about food and the local Agri Expo. According to our guest Sandra Maharajh this is like a spin off of the UWI Tech Agri Expo which she used to co-ordinate for the Faculty of Food and Agriculture. It was the largest Agri Expo in the Caribbean and was conducted for about 4 consecutive years. It came to a halt with the Covid-19 lock down. Miss Maharajh decided to do the expo on a smaller scale and honour the Agripreneurs for Independence Day.
She has about 70 clients ranging from Ornamental plants, teas, mushroom, Coffee, Chocolate products - both edible and cosmetic, breads and cakes, hydroponics etc.
We are joined by Akinola Sennon- Executive Director at the Deltones Institute of Steel Drums and Music to tell us about an upcoming fundraising event and concert that's happening on Independence Day.
The fundraiser is to assist with the operations and outreach programmes by the institute which has been in existence for the past 62 years. What exactly can people expect at the fundraising event from 11 am on August 31st ? Our guest is here to tell us more.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME.