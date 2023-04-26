In this Episode of Morning Edition, Crime continues to plague the country and today the President of the Tunapuna Business Chamber and Members of the Tunapuna Police Station Community Council are with us to tell us of the impact of crime on the business community and the steps being taken to treat it with.
Its now time for our Wednesday business segment "Let's talk Business" with CCN TV6 Managing Editor Curtis Williams. Today he joins us live in studio.
The NGC Bocas Lit Fest, is back and it's bigger and better than ever before. Now in its 13th year, the largest annual literary event in the Anglophone Caribbean returns with a fully in-person programme, after three years of running virtual, online festivals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To share more about what's coming up and how it's been going, are; Shivanee Ramlochan, Festival and Programme Manager, The Bocas Lit Fest and Kevin Jared Hosein, Author.
The 7th edition of the Commonwealth games is scheduled to take place from August 4th to August 11th 2023 and will welcome 1,000 athletes from over 72 countries including Rwanda, Kenya, Canada, Australia, Bermuda, New Zealand, and England to our beautiful twin-island shores.
To tell us more about this exciting event are Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development and Ms. Dianne Henderson, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee.
We are now joined by Camille Parris-Hinds (Visual Arts teacher/Coordinator to tell us about Presentation College, which will be hosting its Annual Fund-raising Tea Party, fashion show and entertainment event on Saturday 6th May at Omardeen's Auditorium on Cipero. This year, we are proud to celebrate 75 years of excellence as a College.
