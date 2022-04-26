In this Morning Edition, we are joined by Kadaffi Romney mother of the man suspected of killing PC Clarence Gilkes on Friday afternoon. According to Ms. Romney, her son has been the target of the TTPS since he took legal action against them in 2019 and believes that this latest accusation against her son by the TTPS has no merit.
We are keeping with the topic of crime and security and are joined by Garvin Heerah, former Head of National Operators Centre, he is also a Homeland Security and Safe City Operations Expert.
Today we are speaking with members of the newly elected executive of the National Parent Teachers Association Kevin David President and Zena Ramatali 1st Vice President . The election tok place on Sunday despite claims by Clarence Mendoza, head of the Concerned Parents Movement of voting irregularities. Mendoza claimed that more than 100 registered members were barred from casting their votes. However, Mr. David, is reported as saying the new executive will be wasting no time in tackling the recent burning issues.
Let's hear from the team what is their plan going forward and their response to the allegations laid.
Let's switch the focus to health, vaccination week in the Americas kicked off on Saturday, Locally, the Ministry of health continues to urge the population to give themselves the best chance against viruses and diseases via innoculation, Dr. Asante Le Blanc Chairperson, Trinidad & Tobago Cancer Society joins us.
Welcome back we are now chatting and Journalist Josanne Leonard about the importance and significance of George Weekes and about the upcoming World Press Freedom Day.
A Trinibagonian music student needs your help. In this segment, we are joined by Sachelle Thomas who is doing her masters in music and has been accepted at the University. Today she says she is looking forward to the journey but she needs a bit a help.