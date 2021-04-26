Morning Edition: 26th April, 2021

DCP ON COVID & MAJOR GUN & DRUG BUST
A stricter approach to the Covid-19 regulations have seen more persons being charged over the past few days, by the TTPS or Covid-19 related offences. Even though there is a lot happening related to the Covid-19 regulations, Officers are still on the ground seeking to create a safer environment. The police service made a major gun and ammunition discovery in Piarco on Friday and on Thursday, Customs and Excise officers hauled in a pirogue and seized dozens of packages of illegal drugs. We got an update on these matters and the crime reduction strategies from the Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob.
JSC CONSULTATIONS IN TOBAGO
On April 16th, the Joint Select Committee appointed to examine the Constitution Amendment of the Tobago Self Government Bill 2020 released its findings in a video on the Parliament's website. Several recommendations were made by the committee including; a new Tobago legislature, which will differ from the current THA structure and powers.
The committee wants to get feedback on its preliminary findings from the public and will engage in a series on consultations. They take place on Friday and Saturday in Tobago and just added to the list, is one in Trinidad on May 3rd. Senator Nigel de Freitas a JSC Committee Member joined us via Zoom.
POLICE YOUTH CLUB FARMER’S MARKET
It's time for a Business Breakfast segment and we want to thank our sponsor Value Optical for bringing us this segment. The Covid-19 Pandemic has reminded all of us about the benefits of home gardening and the produce you can grow in your kitchen garden. Well the St. James Police Youth Club has embarked on a Farmers' Market initiative that takes place every first and last Saturday of the month. To give us all the details, Officer Derrick Sharbodie the Manager of the St. James Police Youth Club joined us.
STUDENT AFFAIRS ADMISSIONS
We were joined by Nigel Bradshaw the Student Recruitment Officer, The University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus. Given the changes made by the government last year to the GATE Programme, some students are contemplating whether nor they can pursue or continue with their academic studies.
UWI is lending assistance via their Financial Aid & Assistance opportunities, Mr. Bradshaw told us about that and some of the programs for enrolment.
BENEFIT CONCERT FOR ST VINCENT
Efforts are ongoing to assist our CARICOM neighbours in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organization has also answered the call and will be hosting a virtual benefit concert on Wednesday, streaming live on WACK Radio's YouTube page. Cash donations as well as dry goods and water will be accepted as the country is still under threat from volcanic explosions from the La Soufriere volcano. Shirlane Hendrickson General Secretary, TUCO joined us.