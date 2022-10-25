In this episode of Morning Edition, we now joined by Councillor Latchmi Narine Ramdhan of St Julien to tell us how many residents spent their Divali weekend.
There were reports of water woes and electricity issues in several areas. He tells us while his area was affected for a brief time, other areas had it worse.
With the spate of murders over the Divali weekend, it begs the question yet again what is really going on in Trinidad and Tobago. A young mother and an infant shot dead in Diego Martin, a man stabbed to death in Mayaro, a another reportedly lured to his murder in San Fernando, police say 24 bullets were fired in a car incident and the list goes on.
Today Criminologist Keron King joins us to give his perspective in the level of crime in our society.
It's time for Business Breakfast and we focus on AMCHAM TT and a conference they have coming up on November 1st. The 26th edition of the HSSE Conference & Exhibition takes place at the Hyatt Regency and is a Hybrid event. Joining us via zoom is CEO of AMCHAM TT Nirad Tewarie.
We are concluding our conversation with TTPS Media Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde on home invasions. Safety and security remain a major concern for citizens throughout the country as acts of violent crime continue to make headlines.
CIBC First Caribbean continues to demonstrate that health and wellness is an important focus of the bank, through its regional Walk for the Cure fundraisers for the past eleven years.
This year, they have team up with Central Spokes Cycling Club to host the first annual Ride for the Cure recreational group ride for all ages and fitness levels.
It's happening on Sunday and the route begins at CIBC FirstCaribbean Sun Plaza at Munroe Road, Cunupia from 6.30am and the aim is to raise awareness and support in the fight against cancer.
Registration is online at www.fcibrideforthecure.com and costs $200, here to tell us more are Winston Boodram Treasurer, CIBC First Caribbean, Trinidad Operating Company and Anthony Seeraj Managing Director, CIBC First Caribbean, Trinidad Operating Company.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image Captioned," Sunset time" from Sham Sahadeo.