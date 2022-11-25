In this episode of Morning Edition, we are joined live on set by Lars Soderstrom, CEO and Founder of www.tobagogold.com, a world class Chocolate Rum Cream.
He started in his kitchen In Arnos Vale, Tobago 2 and a half years ago. A year ago, he launched the product onto the market in Trinidad & Germany.
In this short period in time he has gained major international success and is now gaining attention of the global spirits industry. His product is available in almost 100 stores in Trinidad & Tobago.
Distributed in another 15 countries around the non-Caribbean world. UK, Germany, Canada, Holland, Belgium, Iceland etc.
The Anthony Roy Student Athlete Soccer Scholarship Academy is a a platform created for capacity building opportunities for aspiring young footballers, male and female.
Also, to improve and develop their passion and develop their truest potential education, mentorship and training. To tell us more about it is Director/Owner and Coach Anthony Roy.
The Police Association is today expressing deep concern over what is says are vacancies within the service.
President Ag. ASP Gideon Dickson says this is hindering the TTPS for performing at optimum capacity during this current crime epidemic. He joins us now to share his concerns.
Welcome back we are now chatting with Councillor for Tumpuna Brennon Patterson to talk about their our annual Christmas market in the Tumpuna area. This is the second year and he says they excited to share what they have planned.
Let's tell you now about Tamar International and the work they are doing. The organization was launched on August 31 2009 and is aimed at meeting the needs of widows and widowers, who can often go through long periods of grief and loneliness.
On December 11th, Tamar International will host a Silent Auction, which will take place simultaneously with a dinner. Tickets are priced at $125 for Children 12 & Under , $275 Single. and $350.Couple . We are joined by David Berment- Director and Shirlyn Mitchell-Berment, President Karen Richards-Bruce, Pastor / Childcare Coordinator.
Let's now chat with CEO Charlene Pedro of Conventus Consultinc and founder of Conversations Over Coffee, Charlene Pedro. She is hosting a training event over breakfast.
This Development training caters to the Development of Managers. With her guest speakers, this training is going to be fully engaging and a Complimentary Assessment will be provided by Telexes Solutions Company for all attendees. She joins us now to tell us more.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image captioned "Nature's Canvas".