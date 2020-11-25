Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi joined us, answering a number of matters on the table... Prison Reform, Anti-Gang Legislation, Covid-19 Regulations and the "no more bligh" for private parties under the Public Health Ordinance as pronounced by the Health Minister yesterday. However, we will begin with the headlines on every daily newspaper, which deals with the laws governing migrants and whether or not, this country has broken any laws regarding the deportation of migrants who entered the borders illegally.
More than ever, there are calls for the regional community to stand united given the many challenges faced by the Covid-19 Pandemic.
The Association of Caribbean States is one organization that has demonstrated its commitment for development in several areas.
The ACS recently welcomed a new secretary general Rodolfo Sabonge. He joined us via Zoom.
This year the Roxborough Police Youth Club is celebrating thirty years of existence. The club is a recipient of the Hummingbird Medal Silver and is a recognized staple in the community for growth and development. Telling us more about their work and planned activities during the month of November are Lloyen Scotland Roxborough Police Youth Club Member/ National Scholarship Recipient, Janae Campbell Roxborough Police Youth Club Member and Collis Hazel the Leader and Founder of the RPYC.
The Month of November is Diabetes Awareness Month and the Trinidad Eye Hospital, is continuing its drive to better assist the community. Known for their free eye screenings and outreach initiatives, the hospital has boosted its education campaign, stressing the importance of eye screening particularly for those living with diabetes. They are also gearing up for their annual 'gift of sight' campaign, an charitable initatiive which will allow five diabetic patients with sight threatening eye disease to receive free eye surgeries.
We were joined by Franka Mohammed Stakeholder Engagement Manager
Dr. Vineeth Kumar Consultant Ophthalmologist Clinical Lead TEH Diabetic Eye Screening Program