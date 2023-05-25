In this episode of Morning Edition, local government is in the spotlight again with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley now promising to announce a date for the local government elections within the next three months.
With us this morning is Attorney at Law Mario Merritt with his thoughts on the matter.
Following instructions from their political leader, UNC councillors are now refusing to work, until the local government elections are called. Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed joins us to discuss the situation.
The Mustard Seed Development Foundation(MSDF) provides social and community programmes and projects geared towards reducing poverty. Joining us live on set to talk more about it are Kevon Greaves the Director and Chairman George Simmons-Woodley.
it's now time to open the phone lines to you our viewers to get your thoughts and perspectives. Call us at 623-1711 ext. 1995.
Providence Girls RC, is hosting its Flavour Fest on June 3rd. To tell us more is the School's Principal Krisal Gorin.
The La Horquetta S.D.A Church is hosting a health fair. The fair will offer several free services as well as other services at a minimal cost. To tell us more are Dr. Michelle McIntyre, Chaplain Community Hospital of S.D.A and Pastor Leslie Moses, President of the South Caribbean Conference of S.D.A.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us this evening M.E PRIME.