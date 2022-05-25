In this Morning Edition economist Dr. lndira Sagewan gives her perspective on the salary negotiations between the trade unions and the CPO. So far the unions are up in arms over what they say is a most insulting first round of talks. They are expected to meet with the CPO again in June.
The Umbrella unions have all rejected the counter proposal from the C.P.O. describing it as unacceptable. The President of the Contractors and General Workers Union, Ermine De Bique gives her response, and that of her membership.
Issues related to Gender-Based Violence have once again been at the forefront of the news cycle in recent weeks, with pleas from many corners of society for meaningful change. Queen's Royal College has been bringing awareness to the situation over the past year, representatives were here just one year ago to talk about the school's ' RED CARD Rape Culture Session'. This is all under the banner of the 'She's Royal' project and tomorrow, to mark its one year anniversary, the school will host an awareness walk around the Queen's Park Savannah.
In this segment, Re'al Warner Form 4 Student, Queen's Royal College and Natalie Morales Secretary, QRC PTA/ She's Royal Committee Member discuss the initiative.
It's been almost two months since all covid-19 restrictions on business activity have been lifted, to the relief of many involved in economic activity. Monday' 16th May Mid-Year Budget review, saw an announcement of VAT payouts, additional revenue from energy companies and a re-commitment to implement property tax before December 31st beginning with residential tax.
For a perspective from the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, Chairman Vivek Charran and Coordinator Jai Leladharsingh weigh in.
In this segment, we return to the topic of Gender-Based Violence and tell you about the event 'A Conversation about Faith & GBV ' happening on Thursday 26th May from 3 pm. It's hosted by the Indigenous Creative Arts Network with the support of the United Nations Spotlight Initiative. Faith Leaders from various institutions across the country are expected to be present at the hybrid event. Dara Healy Founder of Indigenous Creative Arts Network and Aurora Noguera-Ramkissoon, UNFPA Country Liaison Officer for Trinidad and Tobago, discuss the initiative.
Sgt. Marvin Walker, Police Interim Head of the Cyber and Social Media Unit, talks about cyber crime in Trinidad and Tobago, this after even the Prime Minister was targeted recently, anyone can be a victim. We advise you on how to safeguard yourself.