There are reports that scores of persons were seen on the pavement waiting to get nursing permit numbers yesterday. According to the Nurses Association, the rush was due to a Ministry of Education advertisement for their unregistered and unaccredited nursing programme. The Association is now advising members against being caught up in these long lines …to clarify the situation for us today is the President of the TTRNA Idi Stuart.
The rising cost of living continues to be a major talking point among citizens and among them, complaints of higher prices at the supermarkets. This coupled with concerns over food shortages across the globe, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the food supply and continued increases in shipping costs are why we invited our two guests to join us today.
Michael Seheult President of the Food Distributors Association and Rajiv Dipee President of the Supermarket Association.
While a lot of attention remains on the Covid-19 virus, let's not forget there are still other life threatening viruses affecting the lives of millions. One of those viruses is the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and the National AIDS Coordinating Committee is seeking to build more awareness of its initiatives and lnd more support to those directly impacted. Together with its Secretariat as the lead in the national response to HIV and AIDS they have re-establishment of the HIV Helpline and is on a campaign to promote HIV self-testing.
Joining us now via Zoom are Dr. Ayanna Sebro- Technical Director, National AIDS Coordinating Committee out of the Division of Gender & Child Affairs AT OPM and Rhema Lewis -HIV coordinator AT the Ministry of Health.
The Holy Father, Pope Francis has invited the bishops of the whole world, along with their priests, to join him in the prayer for peace and in the consecration and entrustment of Russia and of Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
The Archdiocese of Port of Spain will also pronounce the act of consecration during a Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain at 12 p.m., local time, which is the same time the Holy Father will be celebrating in Rome. To share more about this with us is the Archbishop of P.O.S Jason Gordon.
Staying with footballs, we are joined by Keiron Edwards to tell us more about the launch of the Ascension tournament. It's happening today at Phase Two La Horquetta football field, ilve action will be on TV6 from 8 pm as well as Sportsmax TV. It's the second year of the event, the first having been kicked off in 2019.