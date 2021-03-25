As we reported earlier in the newscast, Trinidad and Tobago will receive a combined donation of 140,000 vaccines from India and China. This latest news is a welcomed one by members of the health profession who are expressing some concern over the slight rise in Covid-19 cases. Yesterday the Ministry reported 38 new cases, pushing this country's active toll to 187.
With a long weekend not too far away and school going on vacation from this Friday, persons are being reminded not to let their guard down.
We were joined by via Zoom Dr. Vishi Beharry President- Medical Association and
Dr. Keegan Baggan PRO- Medical Association.
We were joined by newly appointed President of the Manufacturing Association Tricia Coosal, who assumed the position following yesterday's Annual General meeting. Tricia Coosal is an Executive Director of Finance and Administration at the Coosal's Group of Companies and in her maiden speech, gave her commitment to work with the Minister of Trade to improve the ease of doing business while outlining anticipated challenges such as Illicit trade and port issues.
Alongside Ms. Coosal was Dr. Mahindra Ramdeen, CEO Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association.
Just about everyone is seeking to improve their financial standings during this pandemic, and one of the more popular avenues is starting your own business. We were joined by Norris Clement, a business and management consultant who is hosting an Entrepreneurial Boot Camp and he's also the author of the book Pricing To Grow Profits & Win Customers.
Let's focus on some tennis and the local CATCH National Junior Tennis Tournament which begins this Saturday. We were joined two players Zachery Byng and Jordane Dookie, as well as Hayden Mitchell the President, Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago.