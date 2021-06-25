Morning Edition: 25th June, 2021

NGC RECORDS BILLON DOLLAR LOSS
The National Gas company recorded a $2.1 billion loss for its 2020 financial year NGC says "Both industry-specific and systemic global challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the performance of the Company and its subsidiaries" in 2020. However, the group remains quite confident of overcoming those challenges in the future. In a media release it noted several achievements by the Group during the same period which included: The development of the Ruby Field in which NGC wholly owned subsidiary has a 31.54% interest and The completion of the acquisition of Twin Eagle Liquids Marketing by Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited. We got a perspective from a former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine.
PARLIAMENT TO DEBATE AUTONOMY BILL
We were joined by Member of Parliament for Tobago West Shamfa Cudjoe. She is the Minister of Sport and Community Development and also, a member of the Joint Select Committee appointed to consider and report on the Constitution (Amendment) of the Tobago Self Government Bill, 2020. The committee held Consultations in April and May in both islands and the parliament is set to debate the bill come Monday. Today marks five months since the THA Election and it reminds us of the ongoing deadlock in the Assembly. We were happy to have Minister Cudjoe with us, the Member of Parliament for Tobago West.
CATARACT AWARENESS MONTH
That video clip explains perfectly what we are going to discuss with our next guests. It's our final interview during Cataract Awareness Month observed annually in the month on June. Let's focus more now on cataract surgery during this Covid-19 pandemic and we are joined by our representatives from Caribbean vitreous & Retina Surgery limited and Trinidad Eye Hospital, Dr. Ronnie Bhola Eye Surgeon and CEO of the Organization and Frank Mohammed Manager Stakeholder Engagement.
MAXIMIZE LIFE PROGRAM
Let's keep on the health theme but this time, a focus on exercise and lifestyle. We were joined by Leah Lewis who is here to tell us about the Maximize Life Program, that is geared towards adults. The program takes a holistic approach and you can participate from the comfort of your home, Ms. Lewis was here to tell us more.
WEST INDIES SOUTH AFRICA TESTSERIES
It's time to talk cricket and we were joined by non-other than Fazeer Mohammed. The test series is over, the Windies were whitewashed 2-0 in the series and West Indies Coach Phil Simmons says technical batting problems cost his team the test series against South Africa. The Windies begin a T20 series on Saturday against South Africa, Fazeer you were there for the test series, how do you feel ahead of that contest?