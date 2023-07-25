Morning Edition: 25th July 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, former Barataria/ San Juan MP and former Minister Dr Fuad Khan is here to discuss Jack Warner's return to the UNC.
The Former United National Congress Chairman took the political platform of the United National Congress last evening amid a rousing welcome.
He later told the crowd that he intends to disband the Independent Liberal Party and join the UNC to make it one family. In paying tribute to the Political Leader Mrs. Kamla Persad Bissessar, Mr Warner also said she is the Mandela of Local Politics.
former Barataria/ San Juan MP and former minister Dr Fuad Khan.
Senate Amendments to the Procurement Act have been passed. Yesterday the matter was debated and passed. The bill will now go to the President for assent and then proclaimed into law.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association Roger Roach.
It was Six days of horror!
On July 27, 1990, the Jamaat al Muslimeen stormed the Parliament, TTT and Radio Trinidad. They bombed the Police Headquarters and held persons hostage, including then Prime Minister ANR Robinson. Several lives were lost.
33 years later, people who lived through those events remain traumatised, one of them is former hostage Wendell Eversley.
former hostage Wendell Eversley.
Sgt Ancel Ford
Inter-island flights from Trinidad and Tobago to St. Kitts, Antigua and Barbados on Caribbean Airlines have officially begun. The flights will operate a total of five times weekly- Monday Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Ellson Thompson CEO of the St. Kitts Tourist Board and Jonette Boyd Marketing Officer.
Do you have a passion for singing, then this segment is something you will enjoy The Maranatha Vocal Training Music School is having its graduation and fundraiser concert at Queens Hall.
Dr. Karlene Sookoo Founder of Maranatha Vocal Training Music School and Usha Ramlal-Seale Valedictorian 2023.
