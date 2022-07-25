The National Trade Union Centre (NATUC), Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOS (FITUN) – are maintaining their decision to withdraw from the National Tripartite Advisory Council.
As far as the entire labour movement is concerned, NTAC and tripartism is dead in Trinidad and Tobago they have also raised concerns over retrenchments and closures of state enterprises. To tell us more from JTUM's perspective we have with us General Secretary Trevor Johnson.
There are reports that senior police officers are exploiting fete and party promoters. In fact is is alleged that some Senior Superintendents of Police who head police divisions, are demanding as much as $200,000 provide security services. To chat with us more on what is happening regarding this and the disenchantment of officers following the arrest of 8 of their colleagues is President Gideon Dickson and Vice President Ishmael Pitt of the Police Social and Welfare Association.
The Central Finance Facility Co-Operative Society of TT celebrates its 20th anniversary , an incredible milestone despite what is says were many challenges over the past 2 decades. To tell us more about all its work and accomplishments are Ms. Letitia Telesford - President of the Board of Directors at the Central Finance Facility Cooperative Society TT and Mrs. Charlene Parris-Beharry, Secretary of the Board of Directors at the Central Finance Facility Co-operative Society.
Lets chat now with Ms. Penny Gomez– Digicel Foundation CEO and Major David Benjamin- Chair of SOTT to highlight the Digicel Foundation's 10 years milestone. This year, the Digicel Foundation is celebrating 10 years of doing impactful work within communities in Trinidad and Tobago and will be embarking on a series of celebratory activities.
Human trafficking/trafficking in persons/trafficking in human beings is a serious crime. It is one of the fastest growing illicit industries in the world and brings in billions of dollars annually. HT is the exploitation of another person's vulnerability and involves three elements – The Act, The Means, The Purpose. The Trinidad and Tobago Trafficking in Persons (TiPs) Act Chapter 12:10 defines Human Trafficking (HT) as: The recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring or receipt of persons by means of the threat or use of force or other forms of coercion, abduction, fraud, deception, the abuse of power, the abuse of a position of vulnerability or the giving or receiving of payment or benefits to achieve the consent of a person having control over another person, for the purpose of exploitation.
Joining us this morning to share more on the efforts of the Ministry of National Security's efforts to combat human trafficking are Ms. Tenestia Haynes- Case Coordinator, International Organization for Migration and Zeke Beharry - Project Officer, International Organization for Migration.
