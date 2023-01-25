On Morning Edition, Energy Expert and Economist, Gregory MC Guire speaks to us about the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announcement that Trinidad and Tobago has been granted approval by the United States Government to access natural gas from Venezuela.
TT gets the green light! During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that Trinidad and Tobago has been granted approval by the United States government to access natural gas from Venezuela.
To speak with us on what this means for T&T going forward …….is Energy Expert and Economist, Gregory MC Guire : Principal Consultant VSL Consultants ltd/Energy /Strategy Consultant.
We are now joined by Kirsten Michener-Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy about their Youth Ambassadors and Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative.
The Program aims to develop a cadre of young adults from across countries in the Americas who have a strong sense of civic responsibility, a commitment to their communities, an awareness of current and global issues, and strong interpersonal leadership skills.
The Sill Farmers Support Group is hosting its farmers market this weekend, where its members will be displaying and selling their produce to the public and business organizations at lower prices than what you find during your day to day shopping. To tell us more about this initiative is Group President Bindra Maharaj.
Thanks for staying with us in this second hour of Morning Edition, chatting with us now is Advocate for the Promoters Association, Paige De Leon. The promoters say the police service is charging exorbitant fees to cover fetes and events and they believe it is unfair.
Let's talk about the Ladies Amateur Golf Open 2023 and to tell us more is Coordinator Amoy Chang Fong.
As you would have heard earlier, the promoters association has accused the TTPS of extortion. Joining us now is Sen Supt of the Port of Spain Division Roger Alexander.
Kaiso House's BarackHARD! That's the alternative hybrid Carnival-theatre-meets-calypso-tent experience being crafted at the Kaiso House calypso tent, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
To tell us more we have Duane O'Connor-Former National Calypso Monarch (2012) and Duane Tazyah O'Connor Jr Naional Junior Calypso Monarch (2018).
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, See you tomorrow but in the mean time we leave you with this image captioned Avocat waterfall from Shinese Charles.