Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley met with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine for a Tobago breakfast, at the Prime Minister's official residence on Sunday.
The informal meeting lasted approximately two and a half hours. This was the first meeting between the officials. This was revealed during a Facebook post by the Prime Minister.
The Chief Secretary also commented on the staging of Carnival 2022. According to him, it must go hand in hand with the expanded reopening of the beaches. Mr. Augustine said the present 5am to 2pm time cannot work.
While stakeholders and businesses in Trinidad are discussing the benefit if any, of a safe zone carnival in 2022...no word yet from the Tobago House of Assembly on if it intends to adopt a similar approach. Both international and domestic travellers seek out the sister isle during the season, particularly, post carnival for relaxation.
Is there any buzz from businesses on the island about the potential staging of carnival activities? We are joined by Diane Hadad - Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber Industry and Commerce.
n the Prime Minister's strongly-worded letter which was dated September 12, he raised several matters which he said were "cause for concern to me and indicate a level of instability and unsuitability for a person holding the office of Commissioner of Police. A dangerous and unacceptable precedent had been set and cannot be nurtured nor tolerated." It added, Dr.Rowley wrote: "I take no pleasure in being forced to pen this missive to you. In fact, it is with a sense of great disappointment and regret that I have brought the Commission into this but only to advise you that I have lost confidence in the Commissioner and do not know what to expect of him going forward. To share his thoughts on this with us is Political Scientist Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath.
We are joined by Acting Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar to discuss crime and security, with the TTPS made a major intervention into a human trafficking ring on the weekend. According to information from police service, the investigation of one female Venezuelan national, who was reportedly trafficked, led to the rescue of 26 others, some who are just 16 years old.
Let's seek an update from our guest as well as carnival 2022 safe zone events and the safety measures in place for gatherings and demonstrations, from the Acting Senior Superintendent Mystar.
According to UNICEF, globally, one in 7 children have been directly affected by the lockdown... 1.7 b We are joined by Clinical Therapist and Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin.
Today we will be discussing the psychological and emotional impact of the pandemic on children. The recent announcement by the Health Minister of vaccination approval for the younger age group and the apprehension some parents may experience and how they can cope with that. To tells more about all these matters we welcome Mr. Benjamin.
It's that time once again for the ICT IN EDUCATION CARIBBEAN FORUM hosted by Caribbean Telecommunications Union.The virtual event is being held on January 26th , 27th , 31st . The forum is scheduled to provide an avenue for greater regional collaboration amongst key stakeholders and caters to a wide audience including, Government Policy Makers in Education.
We are joined by Rodney Taylor, Secretary General Caribbean Telecommunications Union, and Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General OECS.