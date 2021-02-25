Challenges of sluggish economy and the Covid-19 pandemic continue faze to business community who are trying to make the best out of the current circumstances. The unavailability of foreign currency , higher import costs, months of goods stacked at the port are just some of their woes faced which inevitably will be passed unto the consumer. Let's hear from our guests not just their woes but recommendations as well.
We were joined by our guests, Michael Seheult- President of the Food Distributors Association and Rajiv Diptee-President Supermarket Association of T&T.
The Shiva Gana Organization is an NGO based in the Pundit Simbhoodath Mandir at Mon Plasir Road Cunupia. They focus is on empowering women and youths through religious values, tradition and culture in keeping with the Hindu faith. Their outreach initiatives include; theatre, spirituality and on the ground work in the community.
Their latest venture is setting up a home for Women and Children in Claxton Bay in response to injustices faced by women and children. We were joined by Pundit Ajay Rambally-Spiritual Leader and Shiva Gana Organization also with us is Anuradha Manack -Director of Youth Shiva Gana Organization.
Hott 93 FM's Jus Jase has a podcast series beginning next week on his YouTube channel Jus Jase 868, he joined us on Zoom to discuss his new venture.
Things may have slowed a bit in the Creative Sector but members are still pursuing several opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Limited or MusicTT is having a virtual launch tomorrow for its 'Project Spotlight EP' has taken its Spotlight Programme to another level with Project Spotlight and is inviting everyone to be a part of the Launch audience via Zoom and to live stream the event via MusicTT's YouTube channel at 8 PM on Friday 26th February, 2021.
Melissa Jimenez-General Manager MusicTT, Darryl Gervais Executive Producer Project Spotlight and Jhay C Producer Project Spotlight.