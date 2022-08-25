We are now joined by Jai Leladharsingh, Coordinator, Confederation of Regional Chambers and Vivek Charran- Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Chambers to discuss the upcoming budget.
What the business community needs in terms of collaboration, consultation, funding and technical support etc. moving forward to get them and the country back on their feet. They will also touch on the regional partnerships for food sustainability and the possible benefits to T&T and the Guyana and TT in oil and gas collaboration.
We are into another episode of ' Breaking the Cycle of Child Abuse ', a special series put on by the Children's Authority. This week we are focusing on the need for rehabilitation from trauma and what untreated trauma looks like. To discuss these topics is Assessment Manager, Vandana Siew Sankar Ali.
Roy Gomez Musical Production and Services is a registered Community based Organization created with a vision to harness, develop and nurture the talents of the youth in our schools, communities and by extension our nation.
Over the past 10 years, the Organization through its founder and producer has done programmes aimed at creating a platform that would lay a foundation towards achieving that objective. This year they are hosting an Independence Day concert on Aug 28th for children and to tell us more, we have Director and Producer, Roy Gomez.
The 'Seasons: Spirit of a People' series of performances by the National Philharmonic Orchestra is a calendar of celebrations in the form of concerts. The latest instalment will be on Independence night at the Naparima Bowl from 7 pm , free to the public.
'Seasons: Spirit of a People' focuses on the Calypso music of the nation, its ability to inspire, delight, amuse, and document who we are as a people with a shared heritage in melody and rhythm. We are joined on set by Dr. Roger J. Henry, Conductor of the National Philharmonic Orchestra.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with an image from our regular viewer Douglas .. a very nice guy.