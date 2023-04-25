In this Episode of Morning Edition, The issue of human trafficking remains a major topic for the government and the Protective services.
Today we open up the phone lines to get your views on it, all us at 623-1711 ext. 1995, But first a recap of the Juhel Brown report of the 7PM News last night.
The National Security Minister says the fight against human trafficking is a "fight against this modern day slavery."
He made the declaration as the police are investigating an element of a US State Department report about allegations of human trafficking in this country.
Fitzgerald Hinds says he signs "permits to allow victims and witnesses of human trafficking to" remain "securely" in this country "during the process of any trial and there are many of them going through" the local court system.