In this Morning Edition, we are speaking with Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob about a video circulating on social media. According to the video a man says he is being sought by the TTPS, and is willing to turn himself in but he is afraid he will be harmed by officers… we also discuss the escalating crime and violence taking place in Trinidad and Tobago.

In this segment, we chat with local Artiste Roger Garraway. Mr. Garraway is having an art exhibition this week to showcase some of his work. This morning we will discuss what inspires him and he will tell us more about his art and paintings. We will also have some images of his art to show you.

The T&T Chamber's highly anticipated Annual Business Meeting comes off on Tuesday April 26, 2022 via Zoom Webinar. The Annual Business Meeting follows their Annual Meeting. This year's theme is entitled "Imagine That…!". The decision to go with this theme would have been based on the current focus on digital transformation. The rate of digital adoption was sped up 3 x faster due to Covid - 19…To tell us more about the event is C.E.O Ian De Souza.

The countdown is on for this year's edition of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, that gets going virtually from Thursday. They have a detailed schedule of events which include, the return of Pavement Poets, Stand and Deliver, Writers Row and A Life beyond the Boundaries just to name a few. Here to tell us more this annual four day event and how you can participate are:

Shivanee Ramlochan Social Media Consultant for the Bocas Lit Festival

John Williams Author of the C.L.R. James biography.

Focussing on a bit of cricket, while England concluded its latest tour of the West Indies last month, we are focusing on the same teams but at a different time period. The 1953/54 England tour of the West Indies which included five test matches is described as the second most controversial tour in English cricket.

The events were revisited by author David Woodhouse in the book' WHO ONLY CRICKET KNOW: HUTTON'S MEN IN THE WEST INDIES 1953/54 '. The publication recently won the Cricket Society / MCC Cricket Book of the Year Award and is the Wisden Cricket Book of the Year, Mr. Woodhouse is here with us now.

In regional news, with expected tougher times ahead, Prime Minister Mia Mottley believes that the resilience of Barbadians will get the country through.Addressing a service to commemorate the 84th anniversary of the founding of the Barbados Labour Party on Sunday,, Mottley highlighted global inflation rates, the war in Ukraine, increases in cost-of living, rising oil prices, the COVID pandemic, among other challenges, presently facing the world and maintained that as the impacts from these continue, Barbadians cannot afford to "sit down and play dead".

PM Mottley encouraged people to seek alternatives to help reduce the amount of money required to cover necessary expenses in each household as a means of better securing families.

Former Assemblyman Injured In Car Accident

Former PNM Tobago Assemblyman, and Public Relations officer elect of the PNM Tobago Council Shomari Hector had to be rushed to hospital on Sunday morning, following an car accident in Bon Accord Tobago. Mr. Hector was nursing leg and chest injuries.

Griffith: PM Wrong. Spyware Remained With TTPS

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has categorically denied that the State has ever procured or used Israeli Pegasus spyware - Former Top Cop Gary Griffith has also done the same, yet neither party has been willing to state what exactly is the technology in question.

Tobago PNM Election

The process to rebuild the PNM in Tobago has begun. This follows the party's last December 6th THA elections crushing defeat 14, one at the polls. The new political leader of the PNM Tobago Council Ancil Dennis says he is ready for the challenges ahead.

Top COP To Discuss Spyware Training With SSA

However today the National Security Minister stood by the statements made by the Prime Minister, adding, the SSA and the TTPS have been called into question. Meantime Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob confirmed that the technology is yet to be used,.

UNC: PNM Does Not Care About Black People

Three days after the Prime Minister expressed that Trinidad and Tobago is indeed a violent society, the Opposition UNC is disputing this statement. At a press briefing today Opposition MP Rodney Chares said it is not that T&T is a naturally violent place - it is that the PNM government simply does not care about "Black people".