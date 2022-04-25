In this Morning Edition, we are speaking with Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob about a video circulating on social media. According to the video a man says he is being sought by the TTPS, and is willing to turn himself in but he is afraid he will be harmed by officers… we also discuss the escalating crime and violence taking place in Trinidad and Tobago.
In this segment, we chat with local Artiste Roger Garraway. Mr. Garraway is having an art exhibition this week to showcase some of his work. This morning we will discuss what inspires him and he will tell us more about his art and paintings. We will also have some images of his art to show you.
The T&T Chamber's highly anticipated Annual Business Meeting comes off on Tuesday April 26, 2022 via Zoom Webinar. The Annual Business Meeting follows their Annual Meeting. This year's theme is entitled "Imagine That…!". The decision to go with this theme would have been based on the current focus on digital transformation. The rate of digital adoption was sped up 3 x faster due to Covid - 19…To tell us more about the event is C.E.O Ian De Souza.
The countdown is on for this year's edition of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, that gets going virtually from Thursday. They have a detailed schedule of events which include, the return of Pavement Poets, Stand and Deliver, Writers Row and A Life beyond the Boundaries just to name a few. Here to tell us more this annual four day event and how you can participate are:
Shivanee Ramlochan Social Media Consultant for the Bocas Lit Festival
John Williams Author of the C.L.R. James biography.
Focussing on a bit of cricket, while England concluded its latest tour of the West Indies last month, we are focusing on the same teams but at a different time period. The 1953/54 England tour of the West Indies which included five test matches is described as the second most controversial tour in English cricket.
The events were revisited by author David Woodhouse in the book' WHO ONLY CRICKET KNOW: HUTTON'S MEN IN THE WEST INDIES 1953/54 '. The publication recently won the Cricket Society / MCC Cricket Book of the Year Award and is the Wisden Cricket Book of the Year, Mr. Woodhouse is here with us now.
In regional news, with expected tougher times ahead, Prime Minister Mia Mottley believes that the resilience of Barbadians will get the country through.Addressing a service to commemorate the 84th anniversary of the founding of the Barbados Labour Party on Sunday,, Mottley highlighted global inflation rates, the war in Ukraine, increases in cost-of living, rising oil prices, the COVID pandemic, among other challenges, presently facing the world and maintained that as the impacts from these continue, Barbadians cannot afford to "sit down and play dead".
PM Mottley encouraged people to seek alternatives to help reduce the amount of money required to cover necessary expenses in each household as a means of better securing families.