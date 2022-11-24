In this episode of Morning Edition, we spoke with Climatologist Kaidar Kissoon to help us understand the changing weather patterns, the intense rainfall and what we can expected in the coming days and weeks.
Over the past weeks several communities have seen collapsed roads and heavy flooding, in some cases it occured in communities which have not had this problem in the past. So let's chat with Mr. Kissoon now to get his insight.
The injunction filed by Karen Nunez-Tesheira, who is contesting the post of Political Leader in the upcoming PNM Internal election is dismissed by the court. The action was her attempt to delay the party's election until her lawsuit over the changes to the electoral process is determined.
Yesterday Justice Devindra Rampersad said he was not minded to grant the interim relief sought, as the greater risk of prejudice in doing so lay with the party.
He added there was no actual evidence of the potential for an unfair election. In their injunction application Mrs Nunez Tesheira and her teams requested that the election to be held on one day instead of 3 or postponed until their lawsuit is determined.
To get his perspective on this situiation, we are now joined by Political Analyst Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath.
The internal election of the People's National Movement will go ahead as planned as the application filed by one of the candidates for political leader, Karen Nunez- Tesheira has been dismissed.
This means the election will go ahead as scheduled this Saturday and Sunday and on December 4, in all 41 constituencies. On set with us is one of the candidates for political leader, Ronald Boynes. He is a former Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, an Attorney and join us live on set now.
Let's put our focus on the HRMATT Legacy Awards scheduled for November 27th. There will be a Cocktail Hour, Dinner an Award Ceremony followed by a Ball.
To tell us more about the importance of this event and the contributions to those in industry, we are joined on set by Cavelle Joseph-St. Omer, President of the Human Resource Management Association.
After a two-year hiatus, the Trinidad & Tobago Publishers & Broadcasters Association hosted its annual Dinner and Awards for media excellence at the Hyatt last evening. Three media stalwarts were honoured for their contributions and excellence in service.
Destra's first two releases for Carnival 2023, Never Gonna Let You Go and Easy, are at the heart of her 'November take-over', which also saw the soca superstar headline Brian MacFarlane's annual Christmas Joy concert, which ended last Sunday.
The coming Carnival will also see the reveal of Destra's sixteenth album. It will only be the second time in the artist's 20-year career that she will launch an album within the Carnival season.
2023 marks twenty years since her debut album Red, White and Black, as well as the twentieth anniversary of soca music's most iconic, timeless hit It's Carnival, for which she carries the distinction as lead vocalist.
