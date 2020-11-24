In our open forum segment, we had two topics up for discussion. The Covid-19 cases at the Prison and the Anti-Gang Legislation.
It was one of the main headlines yesterday, 16 Venezuelan minors were deported to their homeland just before an emergency court hearing. An emergency High Court order on Sunday ruled that they be allowed to stay in T&T pending the outcome of legal proceedings against the State. News reports say that the children were forced to board two pirogues to take them back to Venezuela. Attorney Nafessa Mohammed told the Express, the authorities pulled a 'sinister' move to deport the children before the court matter was heard. We were joined by Attorney Nafessa Mohammed.
Very few changes to the relaxations imposed but on Saturday, the Prime Minister did announce some incentives to help those who are unable to return to full capacity operations. Let's get the view of Vishnu Charran, President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce especially, heading into the Christmas season.
Entertainment is virtually on a standstill except, for those breaking Covid-19 regulations. Event promoters, DJs, Music Producers and the list goes on, are now in limbo due to existing protocols. In a country that is accustomed creating and exporting its diverse entertainment elements, should more consideration be given to the sector? We were joined by Jason "Hollywood Sachy" Valentine DJ and Promoter and the Holy Qubtic Church Trinidad and Tobago is celebrating African History Month with a Mini Lecture Series. It's a Virtual event on Facebook in collaboration with NALIS. Telling us more about this initiative, we were joined by Emissaries Dr. Sherline Chase and Job Gumbs.