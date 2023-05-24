In this episode of Morning Edition, we are kicking things off in Tobago this morning as there is a controversy brewing over the Shirvan Store Bay Local Road Connector Road, inclusive of the Friendship Estate.
The EMA says there is no environmental clearance, but construction is still continuing at a pace. We are now joined by Political Leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance, Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt Angus.
The Ministry of Health urges members of the public to take the necessary steps to avoid the health risks associated with flooding.
Dr. Allana Best, County Medical Officer of Health, St Andrew/St David is here with us this morning to talk to us about the risks.
The All Mansions of Rastafari is celebrating the 60th Anniversary of African Liberation Day, now Africa Unity Day.
General Secretary Glenroy Halls is here to tell us more about this and an upcoming rally to address the scourge of crime and rise in violence in schools.
Dr. Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor, Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre is back with us this morning to speak on fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
The Joy of Thinking: Mathematical and Scientific Thinking Skills for Young Minds. We are now joined by the Author Glenn Dee to tell us more.
National women's football team captain Karyn Forbes is hosting her annual football tournament in Tobago on the 27th and 28th of May. She joins us now to tell us more.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today