In this Morning Edition, the first round of wage negotiations with the Chief Personnel Officer has left many workers and Trade Union Leaders frustrated and angry. They say the meeting last week was unproductive and insulting. The President of the Fire Service Association Leo Ramkissoon gives his view on the discussion and what was the feedback from his membership ahead of the second round of talks on June 10th. Mr. Ramkissoon also highlights the many issues still plaguing fire stations, the lack of equipment, the issues with fire trucks and appliances and other safety issues affecting officers. Mr. Ramkissoon has long been lamenting the situation and calling on the authorities for help, today he says nothing much has changed.
In this segment, President of the National Parents Teachers Association Kevin David, talks about pupils returning to exam rooms on May 23rd for this year's Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, the exams and the readiness of schools to facilitate them in terms of Covid safety, after The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) delayed the exams by three weeks to give students more time to prepare. However in the past weeks there have been many reports of Covid 19 cases at schools.
In this segment, we continue the on focus on the guidelines to reporting crime to the TTPS with Sgt. Ancil Forde
Healthy Vision Month is observed during the month of May. In this segment Dr. Ronnie Bhola Chief Surgeon and Consultant Ophthalmologist
at CVRS & Trinidad Eye Hospital discuss Healthy Vision