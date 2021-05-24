MID YEAR REVIEW IN JUNE

We heard from Former Minister of Trade Mariano Browne and Economist Dr. Roger Hosein on the mid-year review in June.

UWI MASTERCLASS SERIES ON ENTREPRENEURSHIP

It's time for our Business Breakfast segment and we want to thank Value Optical for partnering with us for today's segment. We focus on the University of the West Indies Masterclass Series which begins on June 3rd, registration is open and ends on May 31st. The virtual series is geared towards budding entrepreneurs and even those already in the business to provide support and skills training to take their ideas to the next level.

The online workshop series is hosted by The UWI Office of Institutional Advancement & Internationalization Fundraising and Alumni Affairs Unit and the Faculty of Social Sciences Entrepreneurship Unit.

We heard more about what can be expected from: Julian Henry Programme Manager, UWI Entrepreneurship Unit (EU) Chief Operating Officer, UWI Ventures Camille Edwards- Co-coordinator, Fundraising & Alumni Affairs Unit, UWI St Augustine.

THE ROLE OF PHARMACISTS DURING THE PANDEMIC

Pharmacies play an important role in health-care with the provision on medication and other health requirements. With the covid-19 pandemic surge currently overwhelming our frontline workers, came a call from Pharmacist Nalini Dial for government to allow them to assist in the vaccination rollout.

Pharmacists already administer a number of tests to patients and she believes that those with senior experience, should be able to lend further service. Ms. Dial joined us as we got her views on the Minister Deyalsingh's stance on the sale of antigen rapid tests at pharmacies.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNC: Is NAMDEVCO Distributing Cheques?

UNC: Is NAMDEVCO Distributing Cheques?

The United National Congress is calling for answers from NAMDEVCO.

It comes as Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit alleges that she received information that the company has been distributing cheques to persons in her constituency.

T&T Holds National Day of Prayer

T&T Holds National Day of Prayer

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon says a lack of discipline in Trinidad and Tobago is responsible for the current state of the nation in dealing with the COVID pandemic.

Where Is The Military? The CDS Responds

Where Is The Military? The CDS Responds

It's just not the same...that's the response from Chief of Defence Staff, Air Vice Marshall Darryl Daniel in explaining the difference in deploying troops for the current State of Emergency compared to the 2011 State of Emergency