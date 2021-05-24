MID YEAR REVIEW IN JUNE
We heard from Former Minister of Trade Mariano Browne and Economist Dr. Roger Hosein on the mid-year review in June.
UWI MASTERCLASS SERIES ON ENTREPRENEURSHIP
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment and we want to thank Value Optical for partnering with us for today's segment. We focus on the University of the West Indies Masterclass Series which begins on June 3rd, registration is open and ends on May 31st. The virtual series is geared towards budding entrepreneurs and even those already in the business to provide support and skills training to take their ideas to the next level.
The online workshop series is hosted by The UWI Office of Institutional Advancement & Internationalization Fundraising and Alumni Affairs Unit and the Faculty of Social Sciences Entrepreneurship Unit.
We heard more about what can be expected from: Julian Henry Programme Manager, UWI Entrepreneurship Unit (EU) Chief Operating Officer, UWI Ventures Camille Edwards- Co-coordinator, Fundraising & Alumni Affairs Unit, UWI St Augustine.
THE ROLE OF PHARMACISTS DURING THE PANDEMIC
Pharmacies play an important role in health-care with the provision on medication and other health requirements. With the covid-19 pandemic surge currently overwhelming our frontline workers, came a call from Pharmacist Nalini Dial for government to allow them to assist in the vaccination rollout.
Pharmacists already administer a number of tests to patients and she believes that those with senior experience, should be able to lend further service. Ms. Dial joined us as we got her views on the Minister Deyalsingh's stance on the sale of antigen rapid tests at pharmacies.