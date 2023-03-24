In this Episode of Morning Edition, we kick off today's show with Former Top Cop and Political Leader of the N.T.A. Gary Griffith, to discuss the state of crime in the country.

How the police service is treating crime and what the latest with his political party.

Lecturers at the University of the West Indies have been protesting and calling for higher salaries, and it has been a concern for many, most especially students.

Today we are speaking with a representative of the West Indies Group of Teachers Dr. Indira Rampersad to get her perspective on the situation. Dr. Rampersad, I know you are abroad at this time so thank you for joining us.

For the 7am update, we are speaking with Former Presiding Officer at the THA, Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt Angus to get her view on the situation that unfolded at the House of Assembly yesterday causing the sitting to be cancelled.

With us now are Musa Ibrahim, Managing Director Tatil & TATIL LIFE Director and member Company ATTIC and Brandon Deyalsingh, Vice President of Operations LHP – Guardian Life of the Caribbean Member company of ATTIC.

ATTIC stands for from The Association of Trinidad and Tobago Insurance Companies. Today we will be discussing the International Accounting Standards Board's recent announcement of a new financial reporting standard, IFRS7.

Now it's time to open the lines to hear from you our viewers in this TALK YUH TALK  Segment about the PM'S news conference yesterday, the THA situation  and any other topics you would like to share your views and perspectives on. call us at 623-1711 ext 1995.

Live on set now is Head of Corporate Communications at C.A.L. Dionne Ligoure to share with us some of the exciting plans the airline has coming up! Dionne.

Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join for M.E PRIME at 8:30pm. In the mean time we leave you with this lovely image as we continue into Ramadan.
 

