Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has signaled his intention to fully reopen the country and economy in this, the third year of the pandemic.

On Tuesday evening, Dr Rowley said he waited to see what would happen after the staging of the Taste of Carnival in February/March. Given the additional mixing, and the passage of more than 14 days, he said he has seen no change for the worse in the country's circumstances. Joining us this morning to discuss this revelation and give his perspective on the topic is Former Member of Parliament and Political Analyst Ralph Maraj. 

According to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, a meeting is to be held soon with the country's top health officials to determine the future of the covid-19 restrictions that are still in effect. During a political meeting on Tuesday, the Prime Minister hinted that a full reopening of the country could be sooner than we think. The business sector was one of the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic with many still trying to recover.

Let's get the view of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers on this , the ease of doing business and their take on the economy. We are joined by Vivek Charran, Chairman of the Confederation  and Ricardo Mohammed- Vice Chairman of the Confederation.

Last week's campus council meeting at the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies created a bit of a stir, when it came to the institutions financial situation.Professor Brian Copeland ,Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal reminded the audience that  student fees were last increased in 2001 and that the campus enjoys the lowest fees in the region.

How does UWI intend on overcoming some of its immediate hurdles while still fulfilling its objectives ? Professor Copeland joins us via Zoom.

The brand Cher-Mere has made a name for itself not just in T&T up also in the region. Their products and spa services gives customers a wide variety of choices with specially formulated ingredients that may also promote overall well-being. They have collaborated with other partners to host a wellness zone on Saturday at Trincity Mall from noon, we are joined by

Cheryl Bowles Founder and Managing Director of Cher-Mere, she is is a Biochemist. Also with us is Laura Roberts, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Nutritionist and Dietitians.
 
In keeping with the tradition of #throwbackthursdays...how about we revisit 1972, carnival time and the ground-breaking composition "Pan on the Move" Ray Holman. Fifty year later a documentary about the song's creation, success, challenges and everything else in between is now available on Mark Loquan's YouTube channel.

Executive Producer of the film Mark Loquan along with the man himself
Ray Holman ,Musician, Composer, Arranger joins us in this edition.
 
 

