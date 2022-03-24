Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has signaled his intention to fully reopen the country and economy in this, the third year of the pandemic.
On Tuesday evening, Dr Rowley said he waited to see what would happen after the staging of the Taste of Carnival in February/March. Given the additional mixing, and the passage of more than 14 days, he said he has seen no change for the worse in the country's circumstances. Joining us this morning to discuss this revelation and give his perspective on the topic is Former Member of Parliament and Political Analyst Ralph Maraj.
According to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, a meeting is to be held soon with the country's top health officials to determine the future of the covid-19 restrictions that are still in effect. During a political meeting on Tuesday, the Prime Minister hinted that a full reopening of the country could be sooner than we think. The business sector was one of the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic with many still trying to recover.
Let's get the view of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers on this , the ease of doing business and their take on the economy. We are joined by Vivek Charran, Chairman of the Confederation and Ricardo Mohammed- Vice Chairman of the Confederation.
Last week's campus council meeting at the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies created a bit of a stir, when it came to the institutions financial situation.Professor Brian Copeland ,Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal reminded the audience that student fees were last increased in 2001 and that the campus enjoys the lowest fees in the region.
How does UWI intend on overcoming some of its immediate hurdles while still fulfilling its objectives ? Professor Copeland joins us via Zoom.
Cheryl Bowles Founder and Managing Director of Cher-Mere, she is is a Biochemist. Also with us is Laura Roberts, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Nutritionist and Dietitians.
Executive Producer of the film Mark Loquan along with the man himself
Ray Holman ,Musician, Composer, Arranger joins us in this edition.