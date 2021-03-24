The Global Economic Woes continue following the Covid-19 pandemic but the question remains, have governments made efficient use of their available funds?. Locally, both the Opposition and Government disagree on that point as one would expect. During yesterday's Senate sitting, Finance Minister Colm Imbert denied any assertion that Government does not have funds to purchase Covid-19 vaccines. The follows the Opposition's request for Government to reconsider its borrowing policy.
Minister Imbert said the balance of the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund is at US$5.7 billion and referred to the accusations made against the government as "nothing more than scaremongering".
We were joined by three guests via Zoom, Economist Dr. Roger Hosein, Fmr. Energy Minister with the People's Partnership Kevin Ramnarine and Former Government Minister in the Ministry of Finance as well as Former Trade and Industry Minister Mariano Browne.
Several groups and organizations are committed to keeping the safety and protection of women and girls a high priority. We were joined by two representatives of organizations committed to keeping this issue alive, we are joined by President of the Islamic Ladies Social and Cultural Association Shaleeza Khan-Ali and Leela Ramdeen attorney and chair of the Catholic Commission for Social Justice and Chair of Archdiocese's Ministry for Migrants and Refugees.
How much do you know about Endometriosis? It is a condition in which tissue similar to that which lines the inside of your uterine wall grows outside of your uterus such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. Endometriosis can affect women of any age and during the month of March, more is done to educate the population on what can be a very painful condition. The local chapter of the Endometriosis Association is hosting 'ENDO' a virtual event this Saturday from 3 pm - 6 pm to help raise awareness.
We were joined by Dr. Janelle Jackman, Vice Chairperson of the Endometriosis Special Interest Group and Mrs. Karen Hinkson-David Public Relations Director of the T&T Endometriosis Association.