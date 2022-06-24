On today's Morning Edition, we are joined by Diane Hadad – Head of the Tobago Division of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce to get her perspective on the Tobago Budget presentation so far. Yesterday, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine announced among other things that he will be requesting a total of $3.97 billion from the national budget from the Finance Ministry. He also announced plans to establish an outpost in Port-of-Spain to lobby for Tobago autonomy. Let's get the response from Ms. Hadad now.
Let's now return to our dialogue with Diane Hadad – Head of the Tobago Division of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
In this segment, we chat with Keon Saroopsingh -Elderman of Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, Kenwyn Phillip- Vice Chairman of Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and Councilor Calvin Seecharan to hear their concerns about some of the things that have been taking place at the Corporation.
We turn our focus onto the issue of Gender-Based Violence and an organization that is seeking to build awareness on the matter. The Andrea Project is a group of diverse individuals using tech solutions to tackle gender-based violence in Trinidad and Tobago. A couple months ago they launched
the "Help Save a Life" video series to show people how they can use tools already available on their phones to protect themselves and their loved ones.
This is one of the many initiatives the Project Andrea team has envisioned and here to tell us more are Co-founders Joshua Sylvester and Ryan Mohammed.
Let's talk about food and flour... prices have been increasing this week and are set to increase again on June 27th , some consumers are already finding it hard to get by and are worried about what the future holds… well today we are joined by Kisha Harry—Businesswoman, who produces her own dasheen and cassava flour to tell us more about these alternatives.
The National Agricultural Marketing Development Corporation (Namdevco) says alternative flour sources are available at local markets amid a rise in local flour prices.
On Tuesday, National Flour Mills Ltd (NFM) announced a 33 per cent increase in the wholesale price of flour and an average of 28 per cent increase on the retail price of the commodity. Today we are joined by Chief Executive Officer Nirmalla Debysingh to tell us more about this.
The Water and Sewerage Authority (the Authority) is advising customers in St. James/Cocorite and environs that there will be a disruption in their water supply from 7:00 p.m. on Saturday 25th June to 12:00 noon on Sunday 26th June, 2022.
This, it says is in order to facilitate repairs to a leaking 21 inch diameter transmission pipeline, along the Western Main Road, Cocorite, in the vicinity of West Shore Medical Private Hospital. To tell us more we have Daniel Plenty – WASA, Senior Corporate Communications Manager.
Thank you very much for viewing and we invite you to join us at 8:30 pm for ME. PRIME. We leave you with a quote.