POLTICIAL LANDSCAPE
Tomorrow marks exactly five months since the Tobago House of Assembly election was held and resulted in a six, six deadlock. There is the more recent news of the Auditor General's report which noted discrepancies with respect to food card distributions in Tobago and also, Coming up on.... Is the Autonomy debate in the Parliament. We were joined by Farley Augustine the Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots and Assemblyman for Parlatuvier/L' Anse Fourmi/Speyside
BARKEEPERS ASSOCIATION
Many businesses have suffered tremendously during the pandemic, as a result of ongoing restrictions. Bars owners have been enduring prolonged periods of closure and associations say, some may even have to close permanently. The Barkeepers & Operators Association is eagerly awaiting their turn to rejoin the economic landscape but are concerned with the recent passage of the Gaming, Gambling and Betting Bill and its impact on their livelihoods. The Bill was passed in the Senate on Monday and then yesterday in the House of Representatives. For a perspective on the matter, we were joined by Satesh Moonasar, the President of the Barkeepers & Operators Association
DIGICEL FOUNDATION: STANDING TOGETHER
#StandingTogether is an initiative by the Digicel Foundation that aims to provide relief to those who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation has collaborated with ten NGOs to support 1,000 families as part of the foundation's mandate. We were joined by Ms Penny Gomez, CEO of the Digicel Foundation and Onika Mars of the Tobago based Organization Woman of Substance, one of the champions in supporting survivors of domestic violence and abuse.
CULTURAL APPROPRIATION? Taking Ownership of Brand
By now, most of you would have heard a conversation or two about the controversial J'ouvert Rum by the company of Hollywood Star Michael B Jordan. The local discourse on social and traditional media, made its way to regional and international mediums. The Actor was accused of cultural appropriation and yesterday announced that the name of the rum will be changed. Was it cultural appropriation and how should we take ownership of brand T&T? We were joined by Carla Parris, the Creator of The Business of Carnival, she is also Entertainment & Sports Lawyer and we have the talented Wendell Manwarren Singer, Producer, Writer and 3Canal Member.