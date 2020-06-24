The Domestic Violence Amendment Act was debated in the Senate on Tuesday. We got the view of Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin on how we can deal with its effects on the family.
More employees are out to work but is everyone adjusting equally? Micah Dell of Cope Counselling shared some tips and signs to look out for, when returning to work after the lockdown.
The constituency of St. Joseph is not a marginal seat, that's according to incumbent Member of Parliament Terrence Deyalsingh. During a virtual Town Hall meeting on Monday, the MP said that in the past voters were not motivated in the area to vote for the PNM because they felt neglected. The incumbent said communities like Mt. Dor have benefited from the work he has been doing with the St. Joseph Police Station. Will that be enough as the United National Congress rallies supporters behind Alhoy Hunt. The Incumbent and Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh joined us.
It's time for our final installment of Dragonzilla Story time on the Morning Edition, today's reader Glenda-Rose Nassoma Layne and today's book.... 'A Blue Crab's Trip to New York' and The Roman Catholic Church has been playing a leading role in the distribution of hampers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Fulfilling their mandate to assist the vulnerable and feed the poor through Ministry, in spite of challenges faced, the church vows to continue its work.
We were joined by Fr. Kenwyn Sylvester and Jason Jackman, Distribution Coordinator for Central.