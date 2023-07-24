Morning Edition: 24th July 2023

Well Joining us now is Senior Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne Head of the Trinidad and Tobago Police
Service Gender Based Violence Unit.
There has been a marked increase in reports of child abuse in Trinidad and Tobago, and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is very concerned about the situation.
At a news conference last week it was also revealed that over the last two years family members, teachers, clergymen, neighbors and even parents have all been arrested in connection with child abuse
Officer Good Morning. These are startling details coming from your office here.
The race is heating up for the August 14 local government election and one of the major announcements over the last few days is that Jack Warner, is joining forces with the United National Congress.
Political Commentator Ralph Maraj is here with us this morning.
Mr. Maraj it has been confirmed that Mr. Warner is going to be at the UNC's public meeting tonight are you surprised.
We are heading to Tobago now to discuss the political controversies over there.
Joining us this morning is Attorney at Law Martin George.
Mr. George good morning.
Well startling revelations from the Chief Secretary last week, implicating a number of persons in a plot to bring down his administration including the Prime Minister, Police Commissioner and a Former Chief Secretary with all of them denying wrong doing the Prime Minister even promising to take legal action
What say you about the political developments of last week.
Are you a fan of scrapbooks?
Once upon a Stationary is hosting its first ever scrapbook event on Sunday 13th August at Kettle Brew Cafe.
Joining us on set is Reena Sewdath-Chin founder of Once Upon a Stationary Good morning
We are now joined by Former Chief Secretary in the THA and current PNM Tobago Council Leader Ancil Dennis.
Mr. Dennis was named as one of the persons involved in the so called plot to bring down the Farley Augustine THA.
Mr. Dennis good morning. You have since denied the allegations made by Mr. Augustine Its been a few days now since the claims are you considering any further action.
Yes you're hearing right!
The sounds of sweet parang music, the Police Credit Union will be having its annual Christmas in July event at four of their branches.
To tell us more about the upcoming event is Margaret Sampson-Browne Vice President of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Credit Union.
That is it for today's show. Thank you for staying with us and a special thank you to all our guest. ME prime this evening, before we go here's an image of a sunset from Madamas Bay by a viewer, bye for now.