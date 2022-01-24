The Pfizer vaccine has been granted an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organisation for children from the ages of 5 to 11.
The Ministry of Health says, consultations with stakeholders started almost immediately as the government looks towards the rollout of vaccination for this age group guided by what it calls a careful approach.
More and more companies are reviewing their operating models during the Covid-19 pandemic, as the earnings margin for many continue to narrow. TSTT is calling for a meeting with the unions that represent its employees to discuss what it is calling "a refined operating model".
One of the unions , the Communication Workers' Union has expressed its willingness to meeting with the company to discuss a way forward. In a correspondence sent on the 19th, the CWU said it requires a bit more information from the company to be fully prepared to engage in ' genuine consultation'.
Secretary General Clyde Elder joins us now, good morning and thank you for being with us.
The company says that this is needed to get it back to profitability after having suffered severe losses due to several factors...including the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.
We were joined by newly sworn in president of the Medical Association Dr. Marisa Nimrod. There is so much to chat about when it comes to health because pandemic or not, health-care and quality care plays a critical role in any society. The pandemic has not only focused our attention to the Covid-19 virus but other aspects of our health many often neglect.
Non-communicable diseases lead the main drivers behind co-morbidities which can be prevented if given a dedicated effort. Out of the sixteen additional Covid-19 related deaths recorded yesterday,Nine of them had multiple co-morbidities while six had a single pre-existing condition. How does the Medical Association intend of championing more awareness for NCDs? Dr. Nimrod joins us now and we'll also get her take on the Omicron Variant which is now in community spread.
The Carnival season is off to a late start as stakeholders have been awaiting word from the government on its plans. Last week, the Ministry of Tourism , Culture and the Arts announced its plan for a ' Taste of carnival ' with safe zone events.
The national festival is more just an opportunity to engage in revelry but also, a key annual income earner for the country. The billion dollar sector suffered greatly due to the pandemic and lockdowns, and with the current government plans many are wondering, can the carnival business model can survive 2022?
The Morning Edition was joined by Dr. Zahrid Mohammed Resident of Ophthalmology at Caribbean Vitreous & Retina Surgery Ltd. joins us now explaining to us what is Glaucoma and who is most at risk. January is also Glaucoma Awareness month.