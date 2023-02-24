In this episode of Morning Edition, we started with Professor Roger Hosein to get his perspective on the post cabinet news conference yesterday where Energy Minister Stuart Young spoke about PETROTRIN, the Guyana Energy Conference and Venezuela.
TWO police officers assigned to the Princes Town Police Station are the subjects of an investigation ordered by Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, who said she is aware of a viral video showing the violent arrest of a man on a pavement near the station building.
Director of the Black Agenda Project and Activist Dr. David Muhammad joins us now to weigh in on the situation.
We are now speaking live with President of NJAC Embau Moheni about the anniversary of the launch of the Mass People's movement, on 26th February 1970 and the two anniversaries represented.
We will also be chatting about the upcoming 50th Anniversary International Conference, reflecting on the Significance and Implications of the T&T Revolution of 1970.
Switching gears a bit, Sekel Mc Intosh is the now 3 time Jr Soca Monarch winner. He has collaborated with a Nigerian production team on a few songs from Afro, Soca, Hip Hop, Dance Hall and Latin. Songs to soon be released.
We are now joined by the CEO of the Hero Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) Peter Russell.
We will be discussing among other things the total economic impact on Trinidad & Tobago for 2022 which was a 54% increase on the figure from the last time Hero CPL had matches with fans in the stadium in 2019. The 2022 tournament saw nearly 12,000 hotel room nights filled, a 10% increase from the 2019 figure.
In the mean time we leave you with this live update in Mayaro.