Breaking news: Russian troops have launched a major military assault on Ukraine, with reports of missile strikes and explosions near major cities.In this report by Al Jazeera's Andrew Simmons, explosions can be heard from Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

The Fire Officers Association responds to a fire at Beetham Gardens which claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl.Reports say the blaze broke out just after 1.30 pm at a house on Sixth Street, Beetham Gardens.

9 YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES IN BEETHAM FIRE A nine year-old girl died in a house fire in Beetham Gardens on Wednesday.

Reports say the home was quickly evacuated but shortly after those who were previously in the it was realised the child was still inside the house. Residents attempted to put out the fire but it was too late as it had already spread quickly. Today we are joined by the President of the Fire Association Leo Ramkissoon to tell us what the fire officers encountered in battling the blaze and what gear could have allowed them the opportunity to possibly save the child's life if they had it.

The Prime Minister told world leaders in Qatar a couple days ago that this country lost billions of US dollars in potential revenue from LNG. The PM is expected to hold more talks with world leaders during the Sixth Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Qatar.

Our guests share their views:

Dr. Bhoe Tewarie- Former Minister of Planning

Mariano Browne- Economist & Former Government Minister

Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist & Lecturer

On Saturday , the Society of St. Vincent de Paul will host a Drive-thru "Poor Man's Lunch" on the Rooftop of the Parking Lot at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The Catholic charitable organization operates worldwide and is seeking to raise funds locally to fund their eleven facilities. Tickets cost $250 and are available

via The Society of St. Vincent de Paul groups, we are joined by Sister Angelique Taylor National President and Sebastian Singh Chairman of Revenue Generating Committee.

Kambule 2022 will kick off tomorrow at NAPA Car park with a morning and evening performance as well as on on Sunday. Tickets cost $50 for the 5 am show and all other shows will be at $125.

In addition to the staging of the iconic and historical Carnival Street Theatre production Idakeda will also deepen the educational component with workshops in fire-breathing, drumming and singing on Saturday . Ms. Attillah Springer Director at IDAKEDA joins us in this Morning's Edition.

GAME OF WORDS is the theme of Jackie Hinkson's second Carnival street showcase, which was unveiled on Sunday 20 February on Fisher Avenue in St Ann's. The expanded display of Carnival-inspired depictions will remain mounted along both sides of the residential street through Friday 4 March.

In 2021, when official Carnival celebrations were cancelled, Hinkson's murals, ranging from 55 to over 100 feet, met the moment for a wholly local yet diverse audience rallied by the unifying force of an unrivalled Carnival tabanca. Once again, members of the public are invited to walk or drive by between 9 am and 7 pm with the remidner that all Covid-19 protocols will be in full effect.

Promoter Arvinder Rampersad joins us to tell us more about Festival Friday happening tomorrow at the Queens Park Savannah. Tickets cost $150 and patrons are advised that strict Covid-19 protocols will be in effect.