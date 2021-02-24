It's the main headline in the newspaper today, a change in the management at the Water and Sewage Authority. This follows a report ordered by the Prime Minister late last year and a special cabinet sub-committee meeting on Monday night. At a media conference yesterday Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said, that the findings in the report will be made public when its laid in the parliament next Friday. The Minister joined us.
As reported, medical practitioners have been given first preference for the Covid-19 vaccination. There's been a lot of talk lately about the types of vaccinations and even its source, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram has assured the public that the Ministry of Health is fully prepared for its rollout. What is the perspective of the Registered Nurses Association about the current vaccination process of health-care workers and handling of the pandemic to date.
We were joined by Idi Stuart the President of the Registered Nurses Association.
Vaccination drive for health-care workers also kicked off in Tobago over the weekend. In a media release the Division of Health said, "34 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines were given to several frontline doctors and nurses in Tobago at the Scarborough Health Centre". The release further added that two hundred vaccines were delivered to Tobago on 18th and will account for 100 health care workers in the first phase of the vaccine roll out.
We were joined by Dr. Roxanne Mitchell, The Acting General Manager Primary Care Service, Tobago Regional Health Authority.
Let's focus on faith and more specifically, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They're hosting the event RootsTech , described as one of the largest genealogy conferences. Why is the church interested in such a venture and who is it targeted at?
The event kicks off from tomorrow until Saturday and we were joined by two guests, Emrol I. Gould - Family History Consultant and Ester Armoogam - Seminary Teacher