In this edition of the Morning Edition for Christmas Eve 2020, whether it be a vaccine or a new strain of the virus, the Covid-19 pandemic has once again proved its strength to dominate the headlines in 2020. Concerns have heightened, even as vaccination distribution have begun in some parts of the world. It's described as a second strain more dangerous than the first. Renewed travel advisories, additional protocols are just some of the measures countries have taken to protect their citizens. Locally, the Ministry has updated its protocols for travel between the United Kingdom and this country. Meanwhile the COVAX distribution program is due to begin in March 2021 and will be free to the public. We were joined by someone who is willing to speak about his Covid-9 Vaccination experience.
Dr. Ravindra Maharaj, Medical Director of Palliative Care, Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine, University of Florida, College of Medicine, Jacksonville. It's just about one week since he got his Covid-19 Vaccination, what has he observed? We also have Dr. Visham Bhimull, Primary Care Physician who has been writing extensive online articles on the pandemic, the vaccine and now the new strain that has emerged.
At yesterday's media conference, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley expressed delight over the occupancy levels in Tobago for the Christmas period. However, he reminded the population that it's not an opportunity to let your guard down regarding Covid-19. The island recorded two new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and has eleven active cases. Are there Covid-19 concerns over the holiday period and are hoteliers seeing in glimmer of hope regarding occupancy levels? We were joined by Chris James, President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association.
It's a very different 2020 and that does not exclude Christmas. While traditional festivities may be curbed, Christians worldwide are still trying to keep the Christmas Spirit alive. The Christmas story is not just about love and giving, it also showed that having the right attitude as demonstrated by Mary and Joseph, can help persons overcome a great task in less than ideal circumstances. Pastor Clive Dottin joined us.
Esta Es Parang, over the past few weeks we've featured the San Rafael Authentic Parang Association. Today you got to see them in action, performing 'CHRISTO HA NACIDO 'Christ is Born'.