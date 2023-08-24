Morning Edition: 24th August 2023

In this Morning Edition we have in studio, Edward Moodie-Pres to talk about the South Oropouche Riverine Flood Action Group and the situation affecting residents in the community.
Next we have Allan Ferguson- President Scrap Iron Dealers Association. He says its been one year since the ban and now he calling on government for answers about what's next.
Lieutenant Colonel Dexter Metivier of the Independence Day Military Planning Committee joins us now to tell us about the plans and arrangements for this year.
Diego Barnett, a novel climate change activist and Chemical Engineering student at the University of Toronto, is passionate about developing sustainable and energy efficient water technology. He graduated from Queen's College Guyana in 2019 with an Associate Degree in
Natural Sciences and received a national award for his impeccable performance at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination. Subsequently, he was employed by Guyana Water Incorporated as a Quality Analyst.
He is also the Express winner of the Eric Williams Essay Competition.
Shifting gears now, let's chat with David Booker Martin, Artiste, Guitarist and Pan Enthusiast.
Jamaica Tallawahs are 2 wins out of 3 and lead the Republic Bank CPL Table, as they made light work of home team St Kitt's Nevis Patriots by 8 wickets last night. You saw it right here on Tv6. James Saunders still seems to be a little shell shocked by the result, so I will be sitting in this morning. We'll have analysis coming up and much more. This is the Bowl Them Out Show.
Jamaica Tallawahs taking on St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
