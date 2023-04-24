In this Episode of Morning Edition, Crime continues to plague the country and Political Leader of the NTA and Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is now calling on both the Government and the Opposition to put politics aside and work together to treat with crime. He joins us now to tell us more.
Mr. Griffith yesterday in your statement you said you were speaking as a patriot and not a politician, your critics may be questioning the sincerity of your statements.
Sticking with the issue of crime, Criminologist Dr. Randy Seepersad speaks with us now to give us his view on the increasing crime problem.
A document called A Shock to the System, Investigating the Causes and Impacts of Soaring Electricity Prices in Trinidad and Tobago has been done and one of its authors Senior Economist Dr. Vaalmikki Arjoon is with us this morning, to tell us about what has been found.
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and its partners are observing the 21st annual Vaccination Week in the Americas with the slogan: "Get up to date #EachVaccineCounts". This year considerable focus will be placed on the administration of the HPV and Measles vaccines. To tell us more are Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and PAHO Representative Dr. Erica Wheeler.
it's now time for the Business Breakfast segment, today there is a call from the Head of the Automotive Dealers Association Visham Babwah for government to keep the tax exemption on electric vehicles.
