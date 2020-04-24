It's very common to see bush fires during the harsh conditions associated with the dry season. This can be especially bothersome to those suffering from respiratory illnesses. The Fire Service says bush fires have almost doubled in the past three months when compared to the same time last year. Assistant Chief Fire Officer of Northern Division Clunis Wallen joined Fazeer.
Also on the show, President of the San Juan Business Association Vivek Charran will joined us as we focused on the economic impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
We linked up now with Joanne Seepersad of Freeport. As you recall, last week residents were affected by heavy showers and heavy winds mainly in south Trinidad. Ms Seepersad and her family were affected and are currently without a roof over their head. They received two tapulain and mattresses from the Disaster Management Unit in aid in their plight.
All that and more including, a few entertainment segments in the second hour. We had Jus Jase from Hot 93.1 in our OCM Morning Connect and more, as we bring you some entertainment int he comfort of your home with Andre Donawa in our Artiste Forum and Nevin Roach, panist and organiser of Panograma.