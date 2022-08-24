Our first guest this morning is Clinical Psychologist, Kelly McFarlane. We will be discussing good parenting and what avenues can be taken to assist parents in distress. This after a little baby girl was found dumped in a garbage bag along with a note at San Fernando General Hospital and the alleged strangling and beating to death of 7year old, Hope in Palo Seco.
We are now joined by Geneticist Dr. Nicole Ramlachan to look at the increase in Covid-19 deaths and infections and to discuss whether or not the public is becoming complacent. Just last week the government warned of increased Covid-19 hospitalizations urging citizens to remain vigilant.
Up to last evening the Ministry of health recorded 295 new Covid cases and 3 fatalities...let's now join Dr. Ramlachan to get her perspective on this and Monkey Pox after news came yesterday that Guyana reported its first confirmed case...on the heels of its President leaving our shores.
it's time for another episode of Fertility Step by Step and we are joined by Dr Catherine Minto-Bain, Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre. The Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre is based right here in T&T and offers a full range of world class fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
Today we are going to focus on supplements. There's so much hype about the benefits of supplements that it's hard to separate fact from fiction. Dr Catherine, can we start by explaining what a supplement is?
We now join Director of visual art of Shonari Richardson. He holds a B.A. in Visual Arts from UWI St Augustine and is known for painting and presenting portraits to many prominent persons including Reggie Artiste Buju Banton, American rapper T.I. and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. This year he is putting on an exhibition for this country's 60 anniversary of Independence.
Pan History month activities continue with Pan Trinbago, where a number of events have already been hosted in both Trinidad and Tobago. Last Sunday they hosted an appreciation function for steelband leaders, on Monday they hosted a business forum and today , they are having the Pan and Powder Parade. It begins at City Hall Port of Spain from 5 pm and will proceed to the Queen's Park Savannah, accompanied by eight prominent steelbands.
Pan History month is commemorated during the month of August annually and we are joined by Pan Trinbago's President , Beverley Ramsey-Moore via zoom.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with an image captioned, "Awesome Beauty of our Land", enjoy the sunrise from Point Radix Ortoire from Gregory.