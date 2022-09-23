We are looking ahead to Monday's budget presentation by the Finance Minister and joining us to share his thoughts is Economist Dr. Roger Hosein.
We are now chatting with the Chairman of the Employers Consultative Association Keston Nancoo, to get his perspective on the call by the President of the Industrial Court for a return to the Tripartite arrangement. Earlier this week we heard from the Unions and now its time to get the view of the employers.
The unions have said they are willing to consider a return only if the gov't acts in good faith. The highlighted retrenchments and salary negotiations as areas of concern. Let's hear now from Mr. Nancoo.
It's our final episode of our Patriotic History Month series, done in collaboration with the National Library and Information System Authority.
We are joined by Assistant Professor at the Centre for Education Programmes at UTT, Mrs Melisse Thomas-Bailey Ellis.
Besides her research at the university which include the African Diaspora in the Caribbean and the history of the press in the Caribbean, she has been focused on teaching our youth about T&T's history and and Caribbean History.
How we can interest students in learning about our country's history particularly, as it relates to how we became an independent and republican state?. Our guest is here to share more, thank you for being with us.
There is a lot happening in the world of Calypso and we are joined on set by President of TUCO Ainsley King. On Sunday ten finalists will vie for the prize of two hundred thousand dollars as they compete for the Diamond Jubilee Calypso Monarch. We also have Calypso History month during October and new music by the president himself....the latest offering entitled ' Jah Jah In Control'.
On October 2nd Kelisha Mills will host the Ultimate Mompreneur Brunch at the Brix Hotel from 11 am. The one-day event boasts of high level interviews and discussions and guests include; Maria Daniel and Liz 'Lady' Montano.
The Ultimate Mompreneur Brunch was conceptualized to fulfill not only the need for social connection with like minded mom entrepreneurs, but to also provide an experience for the amazing women who often feel like they don't deserve quality time for themselves. Mrs. Mills joins us via zoom.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this full moon looking down on the city.