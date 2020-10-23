We started things off with a post budget panel discussion, where we got political, business and service industry perspectives. We were joined by Fitzgerald Hinds - Minister of Youth Development and National Service, MP - Laventille West, Kiran Singh, President of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce and Lara Quentrall-Thomas, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition for Service Industries.
More and more people are tapping into digital platforms, but what about the digital economy?
Well, QKYC by CariPay, seeks to empower people to participate in the Digital Economy. As a FinTech (Financial Technology) company, QKYC makes the customer onboarding process for financial institutions seamless and streamlines operations across platforms. Sharing some insight into its operations were Louis Kinley - QKYC Founder and Arvinda Rampersad - QKYC Blockchain Engineer.
Interested in mastering the art of voice overs, public speaking or radio broadcasting? Well, Increase Media, a training company, is currently offering short courses in these areas from 26th to 29th October. Giving us all the details, we were joined by Luan John, owner of Increase Media and Patios, our culture! We got right into our Patois lesson with Nnamdi Hodge - Trinidad Patois Teacher, Caribbean Yard Campus, Michelle Mora-Foderingham - Trinidad Patois Facilitator, Joanne Ferreira and Cassandra Joseph.