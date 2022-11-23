In this episode of Morning Edition, we discuss Day 2 of The Commission of Enquiry into the Paria Accident which featured the testimony of the lone diving survivor, Christopher Boodram.
Mr. Boodram wept as he expressed sorrow and guilt at failing to fulfil his promise of returning for his "brothers" in the pipeline. Boodram broke down when he disclosed that at one point, he had to forcibly yank his foot away from the grip of Kazim Ali Jr, who pleaded with him not to leave them behind, even though it was understood that he had to make his way out in order to get help for the others.
Boodram further emphasised that all his colleagues were alive in the pipe, and had there been rescue efforts, they would have all been alive today. Today we are joined by Attorney of Law Martin George to get his perspective on the proceedings.
Let's shift the focus to flooding and road repairs. Over the past days the country has been inundated by heavy rains with many communities suffering floods.
Landslips have led to the destruction of several roads leaving many in distress. Today we are joined by Works Minister Rohan Sinanan to address the issue and hear his plans for dealing with the problem.
The United Nation's 16 Days of Activism against gender based violence begins on Friday, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day. During the period the University of the West Indies intends to raise awareness about the issues of gender based violence and contextualise the problem locally.
Dr Sue-Ann Barratt Head of Department & Lecturer the Institute for Gender and Development Studies, St. Augustine Unit joins us now via zoom.
Diabetes Awareness Month is being observed throughout November and the disease is known to negatively affect other areas of the body. One such body part is the eye and as a result, the Trinidad Eye Hospital is building awareness on how to reduce the risk of diabetic eye diseases.
We are joined by Lee Ann Lazarus, Program Manager for the Diabetic Eye Screening Program via zoom.
The Music Department of the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC MUSIC) with our presentation of its annual year-end production, "The Greatest Story.
Themed this year "Thrill of Hope", this one-of-a-kind experience combines music, drama, film, dance, and other elements of the creative arts into a seamless theatrical presentation that is sure to inspire and uplift.
To tell us more about the event we are joined by, Kerron Hislop - Chair, USC Music Department & Director of the University Choir & Orchestra and Concert Band ensembles, Siobhan (pronounced shivonne) Lawrence - music student, MUSIC Academy Director, Assistant Director of the University Choir & Orchestra and Anton Charles - MUSIC Student, Audio Visual Director of the TGS Project.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image sent by Ariselle Bullard taken by the Water Front.