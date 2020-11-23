On this edition of the Morning Edition, it was a busy weekend for the TTPS, with regards to upholding Covid-19 regulations. From breaking up a car show under the bridge by Grand Bazaar to arresting over 200 participants at a "Zesser" party in Kelly village, there was a lot discussed including, the outcome of the Anti-Gang legislation debate. Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith spoke to Fazeer.
The 2020/ 2021 Flu Season began over one month ago, with the Ministry urging the population to protect themselves in the fight against Influenza. This is separate and a part from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Pan-American Health Organisation has also joined the call, particularly as the vaccination lowers the potential of requiring hospitalisation for severe influenza. We were joined by Dr. Eldonna Boisson Advisor, Disease Surveillance and Epidemiology - PAHO.
As the saying goes ''an act of kindness can go a long way' and with RBC Royal Bank, it certainly can. Their campaign ' Caribbean Acts of Kindness' runs until December 13th throughout the region. It hopes to inspire individuals and communities during the pandemic.
Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed, Managing Director, RBC Royal Bank Trinidad and Tobago joined us to give more details on this initiative.
Here are a couple books that may make an interesting read on historic events that occurred in T&T. Former Veteran Journalist Raoul Pantin who held many positions in his career before passing away in 2015, was also an author. His daughter Mandisa Pantin joins us now to discuss two of them. Days of Wrath which was re-released for the 30th anniversary of the 1990 coup and a book about the 1970 Black Power Revolution, 'Black Power Day'.