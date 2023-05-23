In this episode of Morning Edition, we are speaking with Former Local Government Minister Dr. Surujrattan Rambachan about the recent calls for local gov't elections to be called.
At least 19 children died in a "horrific" school dormitory fire in Guyana, which has shocked the nation and led to its president to declare three days of national mourning.
The fire that engulfed Mah-dia Secondary School's female dormitory killed 18 girls and a boy, according to Guyana's Department of Public Information (DPI), revising down its earlier death toll of 20. To tell us more is Guyana Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton.
We are now joined by Sgt Ancil Forde TTPS Media Ambassador to get safety information and tips, today's focus " if you see something, say something."
The Board of Engineers wishes to raise its public profile to bring about an awareness, of the general public, employers of engineers and the wider engineering community. To tell us more is VAUGHN LEZAMA Registrar/Secretary of the Board of Engineering.
With us now is David Huggins Former Radio Announcer. Today he is here to discuss a fundraising concert on May 30th Indian Arrival Day for his eye surgery.
