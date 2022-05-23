In this Morning Edition, political analyst Derek Ramsaooj discusses the Trinidad and Tobago signed Memorandum of Understanding, following a meeting of CARICOM leaders in Guyana, which is expected to strengthen ties between the two countries in areas of trade, investment energy, agriculture and more.
The signing ceremony was streamed live on the Facebook page of Guyanese President Dr. Irfaan Ali and both leaders fielded questions from the media.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley held a media conference at Piarco upon his return to further explain some of the expectations following the signage of the MOU. A follow-up to the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo is expected to talk place in Trinidad and Tobago during the month of August.
In this segment, businesswoman Diane Hadad discussed on what was said on Monday 16th May, by the Finance Minister Colm Imbert in the Mid-year Budget Review regarding the business community.
In this Business Breakfast, the focus is on the new platform Skillpik and the services they offer. Co-Founders Aaisha Martin and Nisa Nathu Hari discuss.
In this segment, the President of the TT Agri Society Daryl Rampersad gives his perspective on what the Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago removal of the non-tariff barriers to trade in agricultural produce and fast-tracking the removal of the transport constraints, means for our country and the agri sector and food security going forward.
President Irfaan Ali told a news conference at State House that the two nations were exploring the possibility of a cargo ferry experiment between the the two countries.
In this Morning Edition, The President of the Supermarket Association, Mr. Diptee, calls on Government and distributors of flour and wheat products, to find alternative suppliers, as another price increase may be close at hand.
Rajiv Diptee says with Trinidad and Tobago being an import-dependent nation, local millers would now have to work harder to endure continuity of production and reliable supplies. He adds that, India's ban on wheat exports because of a heatwave which curtailed output and pushed domestic prices to a record high, will impact this country.