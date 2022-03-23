HAVE YOUR SAY: Security at the Nation's Prisons
The search continues for prison escapee Anthony Seepersad following the recapture of four other prisoners who escaped the Golden Grove prison over the weekend. National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds told reporters during his visit to the Golden Grove prison yesterday that, the problem which resulted in the escape of five men from the Arouca prison on Sunday night is being addressed.
STATE OF THE ECONOMY
While those in the economic space may argue over whether or not, the TT dollar should be devalued, most consumers are fearful that prices are going increase based on the IMF's assessment on the value of the TT dollar. Last week, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said that devaluation was out of the question as he does not see the value. International Monetary Fund's revealed in its latest report that the country's real effective exchange rate was overvalued by some 20.4 per cent. Minister Imbert noted that the country has adequate foreign reserves and there are currently no issues that would lead to a currency crisis.
Let's get the views of our guests on this , the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the world economy and the labour force. Unilever announced their departure from this country, while TSTT and Scotiabank are due for retrenchment exercises in the near future . We are joined by Dr. Roger Hosein, Econoimist and Lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Mariano Browne, Economist and former Government Minister in the PNM and Dr. Bhoe Tewarie , former Minister of Planning and Develpment in the PP Government.
There have been growing calls from the businesss community for a full reopening of the country, let's get the view of our guests.
Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist & Lecturer at UWI
Mariano Browne- Former PNM Gov't Minister & Economist and
Dr. Bhoe Tewarie- Former Minister of Planning and Development.
ELECTION TENSION IN PANTRINBAGO
There is a call for the Prime Minister to intervene in the PanTrinbago Election issue. A letter has been sent by four members to the Dr Keith Rowley on March 16th.The letter was signed by Carlan Harewood former vice president, Gerard Mendez former treasurer, pannist Dane Gulston, former secretary northern region Robert Hernandez and Earl Morris former vice chairman northern region. They are demanding an election be called and they say the authorities must act. With us this morning to elaborate on their concerns are Mr. Gerard Mendez and Mr. Dane Gulston.
BE A BETTER MAN
Let's tell you about an initiative to assist young men to be empowered and be able to deal with the many challenges of life.Black Hawks Martial Arts Management Network is know for their training in the discipline and in April, they are taking it a step further. The organization will host 'The Better Man Programme ' from April 5th to May 6th and to tell us more are:
Professor Christopher Francis, Founder of Black Hawks Martial Arts Management Network and well as two members of the The Better Man Programme project, Adesh Dwarika and Noel " Professor " Richards.
SAINT LUCIA TOURISM AUTHORITY
After being on lockdown for significant periods of time during the pandemic, many are eager to travel once more.The Saint Lucia Tourism board says they are ready for visitors and the entry protocols are smoother and more effective. Christopher Gustave Marketing Manager of Caribbean & Events joins us via Zoom, good morning to you.
WINNER OF CHACONIA GOLD MEDAL 2020
As we continue to observe International Women's month here on the Morning Edition, we are chatting with the 2020 Winner of the Chaconia Gold Medal Debbie Jacob. She is a Journalist, an Author and a Prison Reform Activist. That work has led to her receiving the Chaconia Medal (Gold). She was one of the 2020 national-award recipients at President's House, Port of Spain this year. Alexandra Warner has a documentary on her prison work that is currently showing in Movie Towne.
Kim Johnson has completed a documentary based on Miss Jabob's book 'Wishing for Wings" about her first CXC English class in YTC and she is currently working on a documentary about the first prison all start debate team. That book led to the Wishing for Wings Foundation that does work in prisons and with the Canine Section of the Mounted and Canine Branch.
Debbie Jacob joins us now to share more about her work and her achievements.